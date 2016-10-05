Colombia defense chief: Ceasefire will be extended in interest of peace deal

Colombia’s Minister of Defense Wednesday said that a bilateral ceasefire with the country’s largest guerrilla group, which is scheduled to end Oct. 31, will be extended if needed to save an ailing peace agreement.
“What’s important is that the date will be prolonged and modified as needed to preserve the ceasefire,” Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said in a press conference. “It’s in the government’s interest that the ceasefire hold.”
Late Tuesday, President Juan Manuel Santos announced the “bilateral and permanent” ceasefire would expire at the end of this month. Shortly after, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) said it was ordering its troops into “secure positions to avoid provocations.”
Villegas said he hoped his “clarification” would ease the FARC’s fears.
The news comes as the Andean nation tries to salvage peace talks with the guerrillas that officially began in Havana in 2012 and resulted in a hard-fought deal that was ratified Sept. 26 by Santos and FARC Commander Rodrigo Londoño. On Sunday, however, Colombian voters narrowly rejected the deal that would have allowed the 52-year-old guerrilla force to reenter public life and participate in politics.
On Wednesday, Santos will be meeting with former presidents Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana who led the campaign against the deal. Both men have said they want to reopen negotiations and tweak the agreement to include stiffer penalties for the FARC leadership.
The guerrillas, however, have said the deal they signed isn’t negotiable.
The government announced the “bilateral and permanent” ceasefire Aug. 29, when it believed the peace deal would win easy approval. Since that date, there have not been any casualties due to the conflict, Villegas said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Santos Wednesday to express his support of “inclusive dialogue as the next step toward achieving a just and lasting peace,” agency spokesman John Kirby said.
Bernie Aronson, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Colombian Peace Process, is traveling to Havana at the request of negotiators, Kirby said.
Comments