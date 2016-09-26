Colombia to sign historic peace deal, but voters will have final word

Once a regional outcast synonymous with bloodshed and bombs, Colombia on Monday was poised to sign a historic peace deal that puts it closer than ever to ending a half-century conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
With more than a dozen regional leaders present, President Juan Manuel Santos and the head of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, Rodrigo “Timoleón Jiménez” Londoño, are expected to sign the pact Monday evening.
The prospect of ending the hemisphere’s longest and bloodiest civil conflict, which has cost more than 220,000 lives, drew praise from around the world.
“This [peace deal] is as important for the Americas and the world as it is for Colombia,” OAS Secretary General Luís Almagro said.
More than a dozen presidents, 27 foreign ministers and the heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the Inter-American Development Bank are attending the event.
The U.S. delegation was headed by Secretary of State John Kerry, who spent Monday talking to victims of the conflict.
“Peace is hard work. Anybody can pick up a gun, blow things up, hurt other people, but it doesn’t take you anywhere,” he said. “What life is really all about is trying to build community and trying to help make life better for everybody around you. And this step that your country is going to take [Monday] is a giant step.”
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa called the peace deal the “best news in decades” for the hemisphere.
The entire region has to help “build peace, which is not just the absence of war, but the presence of justice, equal opportunities, equal rights and well-being,” Correa said.
Long wait
The streets of this picturesque port town were on lockdown Monday amid tight security and locals said they felt like they were witnessing history.
Jaime Torres, a 54-year-old candy vendor, said he’d been waiting his whole life for this moment.
“It’s like Jesus Christ has finally come back,” he said. “We knew that someday those guerrillas would get tired of living in the mountains.”
Government and FARC negotiators officially began meeting in Havana in 2012 to try to find solution to the long-running conflict. On Aug. 24, both sides announced they had reached a deal, and on Friday, the FARC, at its 10th Conference, signed off on the agreement.
‘No’ vote
Despite Monday’s ceremony, there’s still one step left. On Oct. 2, Colombians will go to the ballot box to approve or reject the pact. While polls suggest it will pass easily, critics of the deal say Santos is trying to influence the vote by having a high-profile signing even before Colombians go to the polls.
On Monday, former President Alvaro Uribe led a rally of several hundred people and urged the nation to vote “no” during the plebiscite.
“We say ‘yes’ to peace but ‘no’ to the agreement, because the accords don’t guarantee peace. They will only breed violence,” he told the crowd.
Critics fear the 297-page pact is too lenient and that, without justice, the conflict will grind on. Also under the deal, the FARC — considered a terrorist organization by the United States and long accused of having ties to the drug trade — will be allowed to participate in politics.
Uribe said Mexico would never think of giving its biggest cartel leaders amnesty, and the United States would never allow Osama Bin Laden “or the people of ISIS” to be elected president.
Kerry said Monday the the U.S. would wait to see that the FARC were “implementing” the peace deal before they’re taken off the terror list.
Carlos Parra, a 32-year-old vendor, said he wanted peace but didn’t understand why the administration was rewarding the guerrillas with 10 guaranteed spots in the House and Senate for two elections cycles.
“It’s like they’re getting a prize for all the damage they’ve caused the country,” he said.
Mr. Peace
Three years ago, Giraldo Duque had his name legally changed to “Paz Colombia.” As he walked around downtown Cartagena wearing a “peace” hat and carrying a “peace” satchel, he said a vote for peace didn’t mean the FARC have a political future.
“I am saying yes to peace so the FARC and our campesino solders don’t keep killing each other,” he said. “I say yes to peace but that doesn’t mean we have to vote for the FARC in the future. They have to earn our vote.”
The administration has walked a fine line as it has tried to balance the need for justice against an agreement that the FARC might accept. Chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle has called it “the best deal possible.”
On Monday, Antanas Mockus, the former mayor of Bogotá who ran for the presidency against Santos in 2010, said he had to “take off his hat” to the agreement forged by his one-time rival.
Mockus, a vocal advocate for peace, said the country needs to remain vigilant to make peace a reality.
The Colombian trait of “correcting the course of democracy with an assassination has to be put aside,” he said. “The only thing that can stop the peace process is violence.”
FARC Commander Felix Antonio Muñoz, better known as Pastor Alape, recognized that some Colombians distrust his group, but said the nation needs to work together.
“We’re asking our countrymen to listen to each other, see each other and talk,” he told the Miami Herald last week. “We’re all Colombians. Let’s meet and try to build a different Colombia.”
On Sunday, in a televised interview, Santos said he was “overcome with emotion and happiness” at the thought of helping create a country where children could grow up in peace.
“And I’m also a bit fearful of the challenge that we have ahead of us,” he said. “All Colombians are going to have to make a great effort to build peace.”
