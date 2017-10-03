Two weeks after Maria, stranded tourists and sick residents finally leave St. Croix

More Videos 1:48 Reactions in staff reduction at the US Embassy in Havana Pause 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 3:13 Video shows crowd running from gunfire in Vegas 1:58 Miramar coach A.J. Scott on win over Plantation 0:54 Puerto Rican family struggles with leaving the island after Hurricane Maria 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:33 Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman discusses upcoming Florida State game 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

American Airlines hurricane relief flight out of St. Croix American Airlines evacuates storm survivors out of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was battered by Hurricane Maria. American Airlines evacuates storm survivors out of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was battered by Hurricane Maria. Jacqueline Charles jcharles@miamiherald.com

American Airlines evacuates storm survivors out of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was battered by Hurricane Maria. Jacqueline Charles jcharles@miamiherald.com