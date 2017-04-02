Conflicting exit polls cast shadow over Ecuador vote for president

1:15 Voter tells of disruption at polling site Pause

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

1:26 Taylor Townsend gets big win

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:28 Families of murder victims want same speedy investigations as in police shooting cases

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top