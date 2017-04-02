Conflicting exit polls cast shadow over Ecuador vote for president

Both sides of Ecuador’s heated presidential election were claiming victory Sunday as exit polls gave conflicting results in a race that has been contentious and bitter for weeks.
Two of the most followed polling companies, Cedatos and Perfiles de Opinion, gave almost opposite results, leading to cheers at both campaign headquarters. However, the National Electoral Council won’t be releasing official preliminary results until 9 p.m. EST.
As the results of a Cedatos exit poll flashed on the screen at the campaign headquarters of opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso in the port city of Guayaquil, the crowd broke into cheers. The company gave him a 53 percent to 47 percent lead in the race.
“Democracy and freedom have won in Ecuador,” Lasso said. “Today a new Ecuador is born.”
Read More: Ecuador vote seen as bellwether for Latin America’s left
However, in the capital of Quito, supporters of ruling party candidate Lenín Moreno were focused on the exit polls being released by Perfiles de Opinion, which gave him 52 percent of the vote versus Lasso’s 48 percent.
Moreno celebrated the results but cautioned his supporters that it was important to wait for official figures.
If the Cedatos exit poll is confirmed (and the company was one of the most accurate in the first round of the elections in February), it would represent an upset for President Rafael Correa and his hopes of passing off the country to his successor.
Although Ecuador is one of the smallest countries in South America, the region has been focused on this race that offered two dramatically different views of the country. And many were seeing it as a bellwether for the future of Latin America’s left.
Read More: Lenin, Stalin, Hitler are alive and well in Ecuador
Lasso, a former banker and economic minister, tried to woo voters with his promise to jump-start the economy and wash away a decade of accumulated corruption. But he also managed to capture the votes of those who were simply weary of a decade of Correa.
Anita Tilán, a 32-year-old housekeeper, said she had supported Correa and his Alianza País party for years, but couldn’t rationalize it any longer.
“It’s just been too long,” she said of the administration. “We need a change even if that change isn’t exactly what we want.”
Comments