Ecuador’s ruling party candidate takes lead ahead of presidential vote

1:06 Retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief James Parlier Pause

2:20 Guerrilla artist: A Colombian rebel and painter emerges from the jungle

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

2:55 Amazing moment a woman emerges from a terrifying mudslide in Peru

3:23 Assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S.

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

2:09 Inside a FARC camp in Colombia

1:02 FARC guerillas say government camps worse than jungle

3:40 Haiti bids farewell to a former President Rene Preval