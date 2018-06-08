Chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 from suicide, CNN says

Anthony Bourdain, a world-renowned chef and TV personality on the Food Network, Travel Channel and then CNN, has died at age 61, CNN reported.

The news network reported that he committed suicide in his hotel room in Paris, France, while recording an episode for his TV series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which was in its 11th season.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a statement from CNN said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

People took to Twitter to react to the news.

Anthony Bourdain's episode on Haiti is one of the few things I've watched with my parents.



Long after I stopped watching cooking and travel shows I still watched Bourdain. He managed to find truth in places while eschewing tired tropes, to be sarcastic without punching down — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) June 8, 2018 Interviewed Anthony Bourdain once following his $12 meal with President Obama in Hanoi in '16. Asked him if any interview subject ever made him nervous. "Iggy Pop. For me, I was nervous for eating with Iggy." Dry, cutting sense of humor. He will be missed. https://t.co/0X1UkgX03s — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 8, 2018 The thing about Anthony Bourdain was that he enjoyed the simplest meals in the simplest settings the most. Eloquently told stories of food which were really stories about people, about culture, about us. RIP — Mico Halili (@micohalili) June 8, 2018 The thing I loved about Anthony Bourdain’s shows is that the food was just part of the bigger project of learning about the world. So sad to see him leave it. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 8, 2018

His death comes three days after designer Kate Spade died in another apparent suicide.Police say a housekeeper found her unresponsive, CBS reported, and correspondent Jericka Duncan reported that she left a suicide note for her 13-year-old daughter.

Suicide rates have risen in all states except Nevada between 1999 and 2016, according to a Thursday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is the 10th biggest cause of death in the U.S, and the most frequent method was with a gun.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts.