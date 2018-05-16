Employees were speaking Spanish, so he threatened to have them 'kicked out of my country'

SHARE COPY LINK A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement @shaunking via Instagram Johanna Alvarez

A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement @shaunking via Instagram Johanna Alvarez