Teacher accused ‘self obsessed ethnic’ of stealing computer mouse, students say

Students say Pickering High School teacher Randolph Perez thought the message was funny, BuzzFeed News reported. But not everyone is laughing.
“To the moronic, self obsessed ethnic who stole the mouse from the back computer,” the projected message said. “The fact that you do not know both your parents, and that the so called adults that are caring for you can not afford a five dollar part because they are too busy buying drugs and coring cigars at the Shop-Rite does not change the fact that you are nothing more than a two bit thief and a waste of carbon and oxygen.”
Brittny Taylor, a senior at the Leesville, Louisiana school, told BuzzFeed that she saw the message when she walked into the classroom Thursday.
“When I first walked in, he was walking around the class saying whoever took it is probably on food stamps and welfare,” she said.
The message has circulated on social media, and now school officials are involved. Vernon Parish School Board Assistant Superintendent Mike Kay told the Leesville Daily Leader that the board is investigating to determine if the math teacher wrote the message.
Kay said the message is not in line with the district’s stance, the newspaper reported. “We do not believe in this,” he said.
He said he hasn’t been able to interview Perez because the teacher has been out of town, WGNO reported, but the interview will take place Monday.
“If I do in fact find out that this was done, then we will take swift action on it,” he said.
Taylor tells the news station some students did find the message funny, but others were shocked. Buzzfeed reported that many former students and parents shared the photo on social media, saying Perez’s alleged behavior has gone unchecked for several years.
But some people on Facebook defended Perez, saying he’s a good teacher. While others questioned why anyone would be offended if they weren’t the one who stole the mouse.
Perez didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed’s request for comment.
