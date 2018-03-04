That ‘Dove’ ad for strong women during the Oscars was actually a Twitter ad

An emotional, 90-second commercial gave viewers the chills Sunday night during ABC’s Oscars telecast.
Within seconds, social media went haywire over the ad, which featured women of all ages. Twitter’s new #HereWeAre campaign starred Denice Frohman, who narrated the footage to her own original poem, #SheInspiresMe. Movie makers Issa Rae, Ava Duvernay, Julie Dash and Jennifer Brea also made an appearance, as well as former Under Secretary of State Charlotte Beers.
Happy to join fellow women of color storytellers @IssaRae @JenBrea and the legendary @JulieDash. Fierce poem by @DeniceFrohman. #HereWeAre pic.twitter.com/L4SPqwIlX0— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 5, 2018
But the ad also stirred up major confusion. Was that a Dove ad or a Twitter ad? Both companies sport similar small bird logos.
The question was answered fairly quickly on social media.
Amazingly, that ad about female empowerment was NOT from Dove. (It was from Twitter, which, uh, does not have a great track record on this issue.) #Oscars— Vulture (@vulture) March 5, 2018
“I heard this is how you make history, this is how you create a new world,” the poem reads, appearing in soft, black and white letters over grayscale portraits of women.
The #HereWeAre hashtag was originally created in January to talk about the lack of women keynote speakers at The Consumer Electronics Show this year, reported Adweek.
#HereWeAre comes after the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements gained momentum in Hollywood following countless sexual harassment allegations. Also discussed at Oscars was #NeverAgain, a hashtag created by student survivors at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
“In honor of #HereWeAre, uniting women and making their voices heard and their presence known, I’m devoting my social media this entire week to the survivors and facilitators of my program #SheHerdPower,” wrote Beth Behrs on Twitter.
Users on social media called the ad “fierce, powerful and inspiring.” Some even joked it should have been nominated for an Oscar itself.
“So, twitter’s #hereweare commercial is the front runner for best picture, right!?” wrote one viewer.
But not everyone was feeling the ad.
“The pandering ads are making me nauseated. Stop it. #HereWeAre Nope,” one user wrote.
This was Twitter’s first Oscars ad.
