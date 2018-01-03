Vilma Gutierrez and Luis Rodriguez buy Powerball tickets at Sedano's Supermarket on Coral Way and 122nd Avenue. The Powerball jackpot is at $440 million as of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $418 million.
National

Feeling lucky? You have two chances to win more than $400 million this week

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

January 03, 2018 11:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

There are two chances to win a lot of money this week.

When no one won Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions prize climbed to the fourth largest in its 15-year history. It’s been growing larger since the last jackpot winner took home the prize on Oct 13.

One lucky Florida resident won $4 million Tuesday night by matching five numbers to win the game’s second prize.

At stake in Friday’s 11 a.m. drawing is a $418 million jackpot.

That’s still below what the single biggest winner took home in June 2016: $536 million.

If you prefer Powerball, that jackpot is unclaimed, too. With no winners on the Dec. 30 drawing, the jackpot for the 11 p.m. Wednesday drawing is a cool $440 million.

A ticket for either costs $2. Your chance of taking the entire jackpot home?

For Powerball: One in 292,201,338. For Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850.

