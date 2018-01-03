Feeling lucky? You have two chances to win more than $400 million this week

There are two chances to win a lot of money this week.
When no one won Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions prize climbed to the fourth largest in its 15-year history. It’s been growing larger since the last jackpot winner took home the prize on Oct 13.
One lucky Florida resident won $4 million Tuesday night by matching five numbers to win the game’s second prize.
At stake in Friday’s 11 a.m. drawing is a $418 million jackpot.
That’s still below what the single biggest winner took home in June 2016: $536 million.
If you prefer Powerball, that jackpot is unclaimed, too. With no winners on the Dec. 30 drawing, the jackpot for the 11 p.m. Wednesday drawing is a cool $440 million.
A ticket for either costs $2. Your chance of taking the entire jackpot home?
For Powerball: One in 292,201,338. For Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850.
