FILE - In this May 27, 2015, file photo, American Airlines jets taxi at Miami International Airport, in Miami.
FILE - In this May 27, 2015, file photo, American Airlines jets taxi at Miami International Airport, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2015, file photo, American Airlines jets taxi at Miami International Airport, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP

National

Grandmother collapses and dies during flight from Miami to Venezuela

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A 77-year-old grandmother died while on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Venezuela Saturday after suffering a heart attack, according to various news reports.

According to American Airlines, the company “requested medical personnel to meet flight 967 upon arrival in Caracas.” The airline would not elaborate on the incident.

“You will need to check with first responders in Caracas,” a spokesperson told the Miami Herald Monday. “Under U.S. law, we don’t disclose medical conditions of passengers.”

International news site 800Noticias identified the woman as Scarfone Fortuna, an Italian national.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to news outlet Venezuela Al Dia, the elderly woman had an heart attack “mid-flight" and collapsed. Venezuelan personnel at Simón Bolívar International Airport, along with airline employees, were trying to contact Fortuna’s next of kin for delivery of her body.

It’s unclear how far along the flight was before Fortuna died, and if she was traveling alone.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion

    Surveillance video shows the moment of the explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion 0:18

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion
Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police 1:04

Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police
National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

View More Video