Victims identified in Las Vegas shooting tragedy

The identities of some of those killed in Las Vegas late Sunday by a gunman who opened fire at an outdoor concert began to emerge late Monday.
Officials say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was the shooter who fired into a crowd of concertgoers at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
Below is a growing list of those who lost their life.
▪ Rachel Parker, who was a police records technician at the Manhattan Beach Police Department, according to CBS Los Angeles.
▪ Sonny Melton, was a registered nurse at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, according to The Associated Press. His wife, Heather Melton, who survived, told reporters that he shielded her with his body, sacrificing his life to save her.
▪ Angela Gomez, was a 20-year-old student at Riverside Community College, according to a GoFundMe page.
▪ Lisa Romero of New Mexico was a secretary for a local high school, according to CBS affiliate KRQE-TV.
▪ Jordan McIldoon was 23 and from British Columbia, according to CBC News.
▪ Jennifer Topaz, was an attorney in San Diego-based attorney, according to CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal.
▪ Bailey Schweitzer was a 20-year-old receptionist in Bakersfield, California, according to Bakersfield.com.
▪ Susan Smith, 53, was an office manager at Vista Fundamental Elementary School in Simi Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Denise Burditus of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died in her husband’s arms, according to the Los Angeles Times. She loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.
▪ Sandy Kasey worked at Manhattan Beach Middle School as a special education teacher, according to the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Thomas Day Jr., 54, worked as a home builder in California. He attended the festival with his four adult children, the Los Angeles Times reported.
▪ Charleston Hartfield, 34, was a Las Vegas police officer who was off-duty during the concert, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was a military veteran and coached youth football.
▪ Adrian Murfitt, 35, worked as a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, according to the Los Angeles Times.
▪ John Phippen, 56, was the owner of a home remodeling company in Santa Clarita, California.
▪ Quinton Robbins of Henderson, Nevada, worked as a local city recreation employee, according to the Los Angeles Times.
▪ Neysa Tonks, a mother of three boys, worked at a technology company in Irvine, Texas, the Los Angeles Times reported.
▪ Jessica Klymchuk, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, the Globe and Mail reported. She was 28, and lived in Canada.
Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan
Comments