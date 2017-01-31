Did 30 percent of released Guantánamo prisoners go back into battle?

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States Pause

0:58 James Johnson talks game-ending dunk to beat Brooklyn Nets

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body