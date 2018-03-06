Times Square lit up in memory of the 17 Stoneman Douglas shooting victims

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni and a digital sign company have teamed to put the names of the 17 Parkland victims on display on one of the busiest street corners in the world.

Three signs adorn the building atop the SuperDry Store in New York’s Times Square. The largest sign, a banner running nearly the length of the building, was designed by school alumni Shane Fedderman and Stacey Goldman and donated by Big Sign Message, reports WPLG Local 10.

The banner lists the names of the Feb. 14 school shooting victims and sports 17 flying eagles, the school’s mascot.

Signs adorn a Times Square building on March 6, 2018, in memory of the 17 Marjory Stoneman High School victims. MobilizingMSD Twitter

Another two signs, on either side of the skyscraper, feature the Stoneman Douglas logo along with the hashtag #MSDStrong and the lines: “In loving memory of the 17 lives lost. From your alumni across the nation.”

On Tuesday, Big Sign Message tweeted that they are “proud to have helped, even in a small way,” the alumni of Stoneman Douglas with “these touching thoughts in Times Square for the world to see.”

The messages will play all day Tuesday, the company said.

Parkland also figured in Saturday’s 31st annual Tibet House benefit concert at Carnegie Hall, which also featured a performance supporting the DREAMers, the nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and are at risk of being deported after President Trump chose to end President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Patti Smith performs at the 31st Annual Tibet House U.S. Benefit Concert & Gala at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2018, in New York City. Smith gave a shoutout on stage to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students from Parkland for their activism in the wake of the Feb. 14 shootings at the school. Ilya S. Savenok Getty Images for Tibet House

Rocker Patti Smith praised Parkland students from the stage for “forcing the hand of their elders,” Billboard reported.

Carly Simon closed the evening, joined by Smith’s band and the Resistance Revival Chorus, in performance of her Oscar-winning song, “Let the River Run.” She dedicated the tune to the DREAMers. The 1988 song’s lyrics, “Let all the dreamers/Wake the nation,” fit the moment, Simon, 72, told People.