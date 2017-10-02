Amid gunfire, man flipped off Las Vegas gunman while holding a can of beer

As bullets rained on a crowd of concertgoers Sunday night in Las Vegas, footage of a man flipping off the gunman while holding a can of beer made its way across social media platforms.
Video obtained by The Sun, shows the angry, unidentified music fan giving the shooter the bird as the gunman shot round after round from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Police identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada. Officials say he shot himself in his hotel room after the rampage that left at least 58 dead and hundreds wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
“Get the f–k down,” one concertgoer wailed at the defiant man.
Advice not taken.
As bullets riddled through the crowd, and the man stood up, spotted the shooter, raised his middle finger and then ducked, the video shows.
