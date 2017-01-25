After latest online teen suicide, schools chief Carvalho lashes out at Facebook, others

The superintendent of the nation’s third-largest school system is calling on Facebook and other social media giants to better protect children online after a 14-year-old Miami-Dade girl hanged herself from a shower door while live-streaming.
A clearly shaken Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami’s schools, said Wednesday the nation’s social media platforms — including Instagram, Snapchat and others in addition to Facebook — are not doing nearly enough to ensure children cannot use such platforms to broadcast suicide attempts or online bullying. Carvalho said such companies also have failed to mitigate the effects of cyber bullying, which can lead to suicide among youngsters.
On Sunday night, 14-year-old Naika Venant wrapped a scarf around her neck, attached it to a shower-glass door frame and ended her life — at the conclusion of a two hour-plus Facebook Live broadcast. An attempt to save the girl failed when rescuers were sent to two different houses erroneously before being dispatched to the Miami Gardens foster home where Naika lived.
The teen’s death was the second of three suicides to be live-streamed in less than a month. On Dec. 30, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis of Cedartown, Ga., killed herself in a 40-minute live video. The video was posted through a site called “Live.me.” Family members removed the video as soon as they were alerted to it, but copies of the suicide have been posted elsewhere, including on Facebook.
On Monday, a 33-year-old aspiring actor in LA shot himself on Facebook Live, even as police tipped off by viewers raced to save him. Suicide attempts on Facebook Live have been thwarted by viewer interventions in Thailand, Hong Kong and Ohio in recent weeks.
If someone had reported the Miami Gardens girl’s suicidal video to Facebook as it was happening, their continuous monitoring team would have reviewed the video. Naika would have seen an anonymous message offering links to services and the option to contact a friend, and Facebook would likely have halted the stream. By the time, Facebook deleted the video, Naika was dead.
Facebook collaborated with top suicide-prevention organizations in the United States to come up with a detailed resource page and in-app services for posts with suicidal or self-harming content.
The head of one of those groups, Daniel Reidenberg, said that suicides on live video are “troubling and concerning,” but infrequent.
Like regular text posts, users can “report” live video to Facebook using an option on the top corner of each post, which reminds users to contact police first. It also triggers options to message the user, reach out to a mutual friend for advice, chat with a trained counselor, call the suicide lifeline or anonymously report the post.
Facebook even autofills the message with suggested sentences, which Reidenberg said helps people who want to help, but don’t know what to say.
“It gives you a chance to engage, to save a life,” said Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. That’s what will limit suicide, he said, not technology companies.
“A lot comes down to the general public,” he said. “We need to get everybody to understand that we all play a role in this, and these tools can help us.”
In a statement to the Miami Herald provided by spokeswoman Christine Chen Tuesday, Facebook said the company takes seriously its responsibility to keep people safe on its site. “Our Community Standards regulate what kinds of content can be shared on Facebook. Our teams work around the clock to review content that is being reported by users, and we have systems in place to ensure that time-sensitive content is dealt with quickly.
Carvalho, who also has been crusading against gun violence among youth, said Wednesday: “I am literally disgusted by what I know, and what I read,” referring to a story in the Miami Herald. “As a community, and as a nation, we need to do more.”
Carvalho called the suicide, which played out while many on social media watched and did nothing, “abhorrent and horrifying.”
The schools’ chief said he was “demanding greater collaboration among the social media giants and beyond,” to use their resources, profits, and technology to prevent suicide, stanch the epidemic of bullying, and “create awareness” of the dangers posed by a lack of oversight on such platforms.
“It seems to me we must have tighter lines of communication regarding these types of events, these very disturbing events,” he said.
“I do believe that, with the profit margins these sites operate under, they should be making significant investment in educational awareness and programs for youth acceptance, and they should be using their assets for cyber-bullying prevention and early detection.”
The superintendent did not reserve all his ire for social media, either. In an interview with the Herald, he suggested Florida child welfare administrators also failed the teen, who had been in and out of foster care.
“I am deeply disturbed and angered by the suicide of this beautiful child, this gifted student from the public schools, who had a fragile existence to begin with as a foster child.”
“That should have been enough reason to support the safety net system in place to care for her and protect her.”
Miami Heald staff writers Carli Teproff and Kyra Gurney contributed to this report.
