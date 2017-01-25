After latest online teen suicide, schools chief Carvalho lashes out at Facebook, others

0:48 Home health care worker caught on video abusing elderly woman Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house