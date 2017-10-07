University of Miami trustee and philanthropist, Robert Mann, dies at 70

Robert Mann, a University of Miami trustee and longtime philanthropist, died Thursday. He was 70.
Mann, who attended UM in the late 1960s, co-founded the student-run radio station, WVUM, and served as its first general manager.
Mann and his brother founded U.S. Biochemical Corporation, an Ohio-based life science and biotechnology company.
In a UM press release, he was also described as a “generous donor, a wise counselor, and a vocal champion for all school-related causes and projects.”
Among his donations to the school, Mann gave a $1 million gift to the School of Communication’s scholarship fund for undergraduate broadcast students. He also donated $1 million to the athletics department to support all student-athletes. He financially supported the construction of a baseball field and auditorium.
Mann also made a $500,000 contribution toward the construction of the International Building — a five-story facility with classrooms, a theater-style auditorium, and study spaces. He also donated to help construct the school’s Robert and Lauren Mann Broadcast Center, which opened last year.
Mann was elected to UM’s board of trustees in 2002 and served on more than a half dozen committees. In 2008 he was was named Henry King Stanford alumnus of the year.
Mann is survived by his wife, Lauren; mother, Grace, and brother, Thomas. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Temple Judea (4311 Hood Rd., Palm Beach Gardens). He will be buried in Cleveland, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made in his memory to the University of Miami Hurricane Club.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments