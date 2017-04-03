Abe Fischler, visionary who led Nova Southeastern University for 22 years, dies

Abraham “Abe’’ Fischler, who led Nova Southeastern University for 22 years and is credited for making the school the innovative university it is today, lived by the motto of leaving the world in a better condition than how he found it.
“He walked the walk every day, with every conversation, every interaction,” said his daughter Lori Fischler. “His hobby was community service.”
Fischler, who came to Nova in 1967 when there were only 17 students, served as the president from 1970-1992. That was a period of rapid growth for the budding university, marked by Fischler’s determination to make education available to all students, whether through technology or flying a professor in for a lecture for a handful of students.
“His philosophy was that individuals should be able to learn at their own level and speed in a way that was convenient to the student,” Nova president and CEO George Hanbury said Monday.
Up until his death Monday at age 89, Fischler — who is the namesake of Nova’s College of Education — served as the president emeritus and had an office. His daughter said he remained involved at the university until his health began to fail. He died at Memorial Regional Hospital Monday morning.
“What I promised my dad last night when we talked was that we would make sure his mission continued,” she said. “He touched millions of people and I would hope everyone will carry on his mission.”
Nova, one of the largest private, non-profit universities in Florida with more than 23,000 students, has carved out a niche in the health and medical fields with its health professional degree programs. It’s scheduled to open a new medical school, the College of Allopathic Medicine, in 2018.
Hanbury called Fischler a “vanguard of education.” Long before it was popular to have distance learning — where students take courses off-campus via computers — Fischler was finding ways to make it work.
“He told me stories about writing letters to faculty members that he had to hold their checks,” he said.
Fischler, who was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Brooklyn, served in the Navy during World War II and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from City College of New York in 1951. He went on to earn a master’s in science education from New York University in 1952 and a doctorate of education from Teachers College at Columbia University in 1959. He began his career as an assistant professor at Harvard University and earned tenure as a professor at University of California, Berkeley.
He left California in 1967 to join Nova, which was chartered as a graduate school in the sciences in 1964, and welcomed 17 students as its first class.
Fischler is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, his children Bruce, Martha, Michael, Anita, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Temple Beth El, 1351 South 14th Ave., Hollywood. Internment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Fischler’s memory to the Abraham and Shirley Fischler Scholarship Fund at Nova Southeastern University, the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center of South Florida in Dania or to any charity.
