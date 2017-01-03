Marti Huizenga, who gave millions to help students and women, dies at 74

Marti Huizenga’s husband, Wayne, once joked, “I’m always the second fiddle, except at the office.”
Marti Huizenga, who died Tuesday at 74, served on the boards of many organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and the Humane Society of Broward County. In 1999, she, along with her husband, donated $4 million to Nova Southeastern University in Davie. The institution named its business school the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship.
She also supported the American Heart Association, the Humane Society, the American Cancer Society, the Performing Arts Center Authority, Kids in Distress, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Horatio Alger Association and the Child Care Connection.
Huizenga donated $750,000 to Holy Cross Hospital to support the Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center at Holy Cross Hospital. The hospital’s Marti Huizenga Meditation Chapel and Healing Garden was named in recognition of her, a cancer survivor.
In 1991, the couple kicked in $500,000 toward what would become the Marti and Wayne Huizenga Family Skywalk to connect a city garage to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
“I don’t know anyone in my lifetime who have been more philanthropic than the Huizengas,” said Don Smiley, president of the Florida Marlins from 1994 to 2000, during the time Wayne Huizenga owned the team. “No one can measure up to Wayne and Marti. They did philanthropic things for our community — things that people won’t even know about for years.
“Marti was always very supportive,” Smiley said of her husband’s ownership of pro sports franchises — he owned the Miami Dolphins, Marlins and Panthers sports franchises. “She was a superfan and supported her husband.”
Born Martha Jean Pike in San Antonio, Florida, on Nov. 26, 1942, Marti Huizenga was working as a secretary at one of Huizenga’s companies when she became his second wife in 1972.
At the Child Care Connection’s Child Advocate Awards Dinner where Huizenga gave credit to his wife, she was to share the stage with Hillary Clinton. Alas, the then-first lady was derailed by a scheduling conflict. No worries, an event chair told the Sun Sentinel in 1994. “This is [Marti’s] night.”
Huizenga is survived by her husband, Wayne; their children Peter, Robert Jay, Pam, Wayne Jr. and Scott, and 11 grandchildren.
Miami Herald staff writer Clark Spencer contributed to this story.
