Samuel Higginbottom, former president of Eastern Airlines, dies at 95

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:42 AileyCamp Miami youth program awarded at White House

0:54 It's your call. Tell us why you're voting.

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

1:45 NASCAR driver races on track and towards medical career

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside