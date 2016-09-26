Hialeah leader, ‘Real Housewife’ husband Herman Echevarria dead at 61

Herman Echevarria, a made-in-Miami success story — Cuban exile turned Hialeah politico turned business leader and reluctant TV star as husband to a “Real Housewife” — was found dead Monday morning at downtown Miami’s Epic Hotel, according to Miami police.
Echevarria, who lived in Miami Beach, was 61. Police are investigating the cause of death.
News of Echevarria’s death touched many in the community. No surprise, he impacted on so many tentacles of South Florida.
Echevarria had served as a Hialeah council member for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997. After a bitter battle against Raúl Martinez for the mayor’s seat, Echevarria left the public profile of city politics to make his mark behind the scenes in the business world.
There, he served as chief executive officer of BVK/Meka, a national advertising and marketing company on Brickell. He owned Venue magazine.
Along with former Miami-Dade Mayor, and one-time Hialeah council protége Alex Penelas, among others, Echevarria played a significant role in the county's successful negotiations with the city of Miami on an arena deal to keep the Miami Heat in Miami for 30 years.
“I asked him to do that,” Penelas said Monday. “He has done a lot of positive things for this community. He was a real deal, a real friend. It wasn’t just about politics. He was a complete community person and did a lot of good work on many philanthropic and charitable causes.”
After just one visit to downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts for a June 2010 play featuring actor and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant William Levy, he worked alongside Miami Mayor Tomás Regaldo to preserve the landmark.
Echevarria had read that the financially-challenged city was going to stop funding the Gusman. He called Regalado, hashed out a financing and marketing plan with his staff at BVK/Meka and presented his ideas to the city commission.
“I think it’s a disgrace that we close the door on so much history,” Echevarria said in a 2011 Miami Herald story. The Gusman had hosted everything from an Elvis Presley concert in the 1950s to the Miami International Film Festival. He wrote the first check, for $10,000. “I will have the satisfaction of saving an icon of Miami. I own no businesses in downtown Miami and I own no property in downtown Miami,” he said at the time. “I want do something for a community that has been very good to me.”
BVK/Meka managing partner Gonzalo González called Echevarria “a super energetic person, always in a great mood and willing to help everybody.” He sad that coworkers and friends were worried when they could not reach Echevarria, who had not showed up at work. He believes Echevarria died in his sleep of a heart attack.
Though they separated in 2015, his second wife Alexia Echevarria, a costar on “Real Housewives of Miami,” issued a statement on Instagram that read, in part. “He was a family man, a hardworking businessman, dedicated to helping others and a pillar of his community that was loved by everyone who’s life he touched.”
Echevarria was born on May 12, 1955 in eastern Camagüey and grew up in Cayo Coco, a small key on the northern coast of Cuba. In 1966, at age 11, Echevarria, his father Aureliano and mother Esther, along with a younger brother and sister, fled the island on a 21-foot boat. They settled in Hialeah and his father built Climate Aluminum Products. Echevarria dropped out of Hialeah Senior High School in his junior year to work alongside his dad and joined the city’s Chamber of Commerce, eventually becoming its president and chairman.
When his dad died at 55, he left Echevarria the aluminum business, which he sold to invest in the failed Global Bank. “But I started over again and I paid back every penny,” he told the Herald in 2011.
With friend Manny Machado, the two built BVK/Meka together in 1993. “We had a lot of history. I’ve known him since I was a child,” Machado said. “We started the business together and he was a people’s person. He really always strived to make friends and have a positive outlook on life. His passing is certainly a great loss for his family and for all those he touched — and he touched many.”
On Monday, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce released a statement:
“With Herman's loss, we mourn the passing of a great friend, trusted adviser, and passionate supporter. His work as a successful entrepreneur, respected business leader, philanthropist and devoted family man represented the very best of our community.”
Echevarria is survived by his wife, Alexia; his children Nelson and Herman Jr., stepchildren Peter and Frankie, his mother and three siblings. A viewing will be held at from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday at Cabelleror Rivero Funeral Home, 373 W. Ninth St. in Hialeah. Burial is at noon Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 11411 NW 25th St. Doral.
