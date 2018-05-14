Did you receive your green card recently? Immigration can ask you to return it.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday that 8,543 people will have to return their Permanent Resident Cards, also known as "green cards," because of a production error.
The federal agency indicated that the cards were printed with an incorrect “Resident Since” date and mailed between February and April 2018.
According to a statement from the immigration agency, those affected were the spouses of U.S. citizens who applied for residency under form I-751, a petition to remove conditions on Residence.
Because of the technical error, the agency will notify those affected or their attorneys. They should return their green cards in a prepaid envelope within 20 days of receiving the notice or return them at a USCIS field office.
Immigration clarified that the recall does not affect the statuses of lawful permanent residents, who will receive a replacement card within 15 days of receiving the incorrect one.
The problem with the production error is that it gives the wrong information to residents about when they can apply to U.S. citizenship, the USCIS advisory mentions.
If you are affected and need to travel abroad or demonstrate your permanent residence while the replacement card arrives, call USCIS at 800-375-5283.
