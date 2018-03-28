Homeland Security raids a Florida business and arrests 28 undocumented immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security detained and administratively arrested 28 undocumented immigrants in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.
CBS12 reports that agents served a search warrant at 9 a.m. to TentLogix, a tent rental company that provides large scale items for events. A worker told CBS12 many employees lack papers that would allow them to work legally in the United States.
The employee told WPTV authorities arrived and started asking people “for their documents.”
At this time, deportation is not a certainty, as the department wants to investigate the possibility of human trafficking, authorities said.
The people were boarded onto a bus and driven away. Homeland Security is not giving out specific information as the investigation continues.
According to its website, TentLogix has been in business since 1996 and also serves the South Florida area. TentLogix has provided structure and flooring for the Miami Open tennis event in Key Biscayne.
