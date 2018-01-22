Border Patrol agents boarded a bus and asked for citizenship papers. Is that legal?

More Videos 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers Pause 1:32 "Dreamers," supporters march to Sen. Marco Rubio's office 13:39 South Florida dreamers talk about their future as Congress decides their fate 1:21 Miami immigrants and politicians lament end of DACA 0:43 Trump eliminated DACA. Now what? 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:06 Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys 1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition

On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition