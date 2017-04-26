Poll: Miami-Dade voters don’t want immigration crackdown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause 1:41 'Kid Caravan' rallies against Trump's immigration policies in D.C. 1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport 2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami 0:39 Protesters chant "Not my president" at Miami International Airport 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick 0:22 Erik Fresen arrives at federal court to plead guilty to not filing taxes 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Miami Field Office conducted a law enforcement action targeting individuals who pose a threat to public safety from April 18-24, 2017. The operation was a targeted enforcement operation conducted across Florida and Puerto Rico, with a goal to apprehend removable aliens with a history of domestic violence and sexual predator offenses and other egregious crimes. Video courtesy ICE