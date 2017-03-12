Traffickers carrying 30 Cuban migrants halted by the feds off Key Largo

Human traffickers were caught by federal authorities carrying more than 30 migrants from Cuba early Sunday morning off northern Key Largo.
A law enforcement source says the people were brought in on a 40-foot speedboat about 500 yards off the gated Ocean Reef community. The go-fast boat was intercepted by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew.
Five people with the migrant group were able to escape into the mangroves.
This is the first large group of migrants to attempt a landing in the United States since the Obama administration ended the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” immigration policy in January.
The policy stipulated that most Cubans caught at sea trying to reach the United States would be sent back to Cuba, 90 miles south of Key West. Those who made it to shore, however, could stay and apply for permanent residence after a year.
The justification for the Cold-War-era policy — added to the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act in 1995 — came into question after the Obama administration and the Castro regime reestablished diplomatic ties in 2015.
