New immigration measures prompts surge in number of residents seeking U.S. citizenship

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela Pause

3:15 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts after Heat's 13-game winning streak is snapped

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

0:44 Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

1:33 Man receives speech-assistance device to help him communicate

0:51 Millions of flowers arrive at MIA for Valentine's day

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets