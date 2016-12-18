Feds bust Bahamas-to-Keys immigrant smuggling network

Federal agents have dismantled a South Florida immigrant smuggling network that brought undocumented foreign nationals from the Bahamas in boats to the Florida Keys so they could live and work in the United States illegally, according to federal court records.
Federal immigration agencies discovered the migrant smuggling ring after a joint covert operation based on a confidential tip, according to court records.
South Florida immigration authorities frequently discover migrant smuggling groups, mostly among certain people who own fishing or pleasure boats and become involved in the profitable business. In the latest case, for example, migrant traffickers charged $8,000 per person transported to South Florida from the Bahamas by boat.
The case began Nov. 23 when special agents assigned to the Miami Alien Smuggling Group belonging to Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, a unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, received information about a possible migrant smuggling venture from Bimini, in the Bahamas, around Nov. 25.
Investigators following the lead located family members of at least two undocumented immigrants from Brazil who were going to be transported by boat to Key Largo from Bimini, according to a criminal complaint filed by an HSI special agent.
"Family member one", the complaint said, "was...told that he would have to deliver the smuggling fee of $16,000, $8,000 per person."
Family members awaited word of their relatives' arrival at Gilbert's Resort in Key Largo, according to the criminal complaint.
HSI and other immigration agencies organized the covert surveillance operation to stop the illegal smuggling operation, according to the criminal complaint.
"On November 26, 2016, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a United States Coast Guard air asset observed a 25-30 foot center console vessel with several persons on board, approximately 20 nauical miles east of Miami," the criminal complaint said.
The plane's crew witnessed how at one point near the coast, the vessel stopped and transferred its passengers to a small boat, according to the complaint.
In all, 14 people were transferred from one boat to the other.
About four hours later, HSI agents on the ground in Key Largo saw a white pickup truck deliver several people to a residence in Key Largo where they were picked up by family members. Several of the migrants were undocumented Brazilians, according to the criminal complaint.
After the transfer, Coast Guard personnel managed to intercept the larger vessel and arrested one of the suspected smugglers.
An HSI spokesman said he could not comment because the case was still ongoing in court and lawyers for the defendants also declined to comment.
