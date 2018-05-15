Watch geese and a gator on a golf course with a Bear Trap that's caught a Tiger

A Florida scene halted a Sunday round of golf at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.
In a video shot on the Champion Course, the course used for The Honda Classic PGA Tour event in March, action is stopped for alligators and geese crossing the course. Whether the geese were chasing the gator or following the gator as he shepherded the geese like a fairway crossing guard, all animals appeared to reach the other side.
You wouldn't think they would be in any intentional danger from the Tiger Woods dreamers working their way toward The Bear Trap, holes No. 15, 16 and 17 designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.
Sunday's tournament was the Christie's Critters 2nd Annual Invitational Golf Tournament, benefiting Christie's Critters, a nonprofit organization devoted to animal rescue and well-being.
