Since 2000, scientists have been monitoring water quality in the southern Everglades to gauge the progress of Everglades restoration to revive historic water flows. A new study has found that water flows need to change to address sea rise.
Since 2000, scientists have been monitoring water quality in the southern Everglades to gauge the progress of Everglades restoration to revive historic water flows. A new study has found that water flows need to change to address sea rise. JON KRAL Miami Herald File
Since 2000, scientists have been monitoring water quality in the southern Everglades to gauge the progress of Everglades restoration to revive historic water flows. A new study has found that water flows need to change to address sea rise. JON KRAL Miami Herald File

Environment

Sea rise is outpacing Everglades restoration. But scientists say there’s a solution

By Jenny Staletovich

jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

February 12, 2018 07:01 AM

For years, South Florida water managers struggling to reverse the damage done to the Everglades by decades of flood control have done their best to replicate nature, timing the flow of water into marshes with the state’s wet and dry seasons.

But now researchers looking at 16 years worth of data say creeping sea rise is outpacing restoration efforts. And to save the marshes, they say, the strategy needs to change.

Sea rise “has been gaining momentum. It’s increasing at a faster rate since 2012,” said René Price, a Florida International University hydrogeologist and co-author of a new study that looks at the role rising seas play in restoration work. “So it’s almost imperative that it be considered now.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
rafa on boardwalk
Florida International University scientists, including biologist Rafael Travieso, have been monitoring water quality along Shark River since 2000 to track the progress of Everglades restoration. A new look at data found that an increase in sea rise of about five inches is outpacing restoration efforts.
CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Everglades restoration was supposed to fix the damage done by South Florida’s massive flood control system that began draining swampland in the late 1940s. But when a plan was drawn up in 2000 to send more water into marshes, Biscayne Bay and Florida Bay, it failed to anticipate the dramatic impacts of climate change. Rising sea levels have already started to fray the coastal fringe, with mangroves marching inland and freshwater sawgrass shrinking. It’s not unusual now to see small stands of saltwater mangroves popping up in marshes. As sawgrass dies, the peat built up over eons starts to collapse, lowering the ground level.

Scientists now believe the southern Everglades have reached a tipping point. What’s been less clear is which to blame: about five inches of sea rise since 2001 in the southern Everglades or prolonged damage from flood control.

“We wanted to know if this long-term data gave an indication of which was winning, sea level rise or water management. And we didn’t really know, although winning probably isn’t a good word,” said Price, a principal investigator for the Florida Coastal Everglades Long Term Ecological Research project.

What they found is sea rise is increasingly outpacing the flow of freshwater during the dry season. By the time spring rains arrive and the South Florida Water Management District begins moving more water south — the district monitors rainfall and typically begins flows about 10 weeks after the start of the wet season — it’s too late to reverse the damage.

More Videos

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

Pause
Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control 1:43

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:59

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

Misael Soto - Flood relief 3:08

Misael Soto - Flood relief

'Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park' 2:54

"Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park"

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 0:17

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys 1:06

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017 1:41

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma

Record rain generated by a severe wet season, a hurricane and a tropical storm have left marshes and tree islands submerged for longer than they have been in decades. Jenny Staletovichjstaletovich@miamiherald.com

Rather than use seasonal timing, the researchers say the district needs to look at water levels, and the difference between freshwater and saltwater.

“Basically the level of freshwater needs to be higher than sea level,” Price said. “They waited too long for the freshwater, and saltwater was allowed in during the early months of the rainy season. If you’re taking a freshwater wetland and adding salt, it’s not a good thing.”

cape sable
At Ponce De Leon Bay where the Shark River empties into the Gulf of Mexico, scientists say increasing sea level is pushing saltwater inland, causing freshwater marshes to shrink and coastal mangroves to head landward.
Tim Chapman Miami Herald File

The study comes at a time when the value of forests across the U.S., especially wetland forests capable of absorbing massive amounts of carbon, is being re-evaluated in terms of conservation. Mangroves in Everglades National Park alone provide between $2 billion and $3.4 billion worth of carbon storage. A recent assessment by the Dogwood Alliance, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that looked at economic factors like tourism, water supply and treatment and protection from extreme weather events like hurricanes, put the worth of Florida’s wetland forests at nearly $81 billion, more than any other state.

“It was sort of mind blowing ... that the wetland forests in the south were worth $500 billion in service,” said author Sam Davis.

It also turns out that South Florida residents, and not just environmentalists, are willing to pay to save wetlands. Another FIU study, to be published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, surveyed more than 2,300 residents and found that when it came to the choice of restoring marshes or facing water restrictions, most were willing to pay an extra $18 a year for restoration work. If restoration included protecting endangered species, they agreed to pay even more.

More Videos

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

Pause
Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control 1:43

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:59

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

Misael Soto - Flood relief 3:08

Misael Soto - Flood relief

'Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park' 2:54

"Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park"

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 0:17

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys 1:06

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017 1:41

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs. Al DiazMiami Herald Staff

“Benefits resonate more with the public because they can be linked to their well-being,” lead author Nadia Seeteram said in a statement.

Taking the public pulse on restoration efforts ongoing now for nearly two decades can also help combat restoration fatigue and push policymakers to stay the course, she said.

stephen davis cape sable study
Marshes near Cape Sable have started to collapse as peat dries out and begins spreading muddy water that helps prevent mangroves from growing.
Stephen Davis Everglades Foundation

It’s not clear what changing operations to increase water flow south will take, and whether enough water exists. Last year, the National Academies of Science concluded in its annual review of restoration progress that far more freshwater is likely needed to make projects work. Plans to construct a massive reservoir also faltered, with the original proposal for 60,000 acres reduced to 17,000 acres.

District spokesman Randy Smith said in an email Friday that the agency is now reviewing the study.

“Since the study deals with water management operational implications, district scientists, policy specialists and water managers are currently reviewing it,” he said.

Price hopes they give it serious consideration.

“Definitely I think the district should take this to heart and think about changing their delivery schedule of freshwater into Everglades National Park and not be depending on a rainfall plan,” she said. “The timing of it needs to be spread throughout the year and not just in the wet season.”

Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

Pause
Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control 1:43

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:59

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

Misael Soto - Flood relief 3:08

Misael Soto - Flood relief

'Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park' 2:54

"Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park"

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 0:17

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys 1:06

Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017 1:41

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

View More Video