If you live in Florida, doctors say climate change is already affecting your health

Doctor David Farcy works on David Patlak, acting as a cardiac arrest patient during an emergency drill, at Mount Sinai Medical Center's Emergency Room, July 24, 2015. Floridians are already experiencing the health effects of climate change, including heat stroke and heart problems, doctors say. Now some medical practitioners are banding together to educate and advocate for their patients as the Florida Clinicians for Climate Action. Emily Michot Miami Herald Staff