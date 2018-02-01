Keys to raise roads before climate change puts them underwater. It’ll be expensive.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:08 Misael Soto - Flood relief Pause 2:54 "Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park" 0:23 Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:17 Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 1:06 Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys 1:41 Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017 0:55 Boat graveyard remains at Dinner Key months after Hurricane Irma 4:19 Rehabilitated manatee released back into the wild 0:30 Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 1:53 Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald