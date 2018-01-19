Florida has four new wasps. One rare species got a name just for Marlins’ fans

Miami Beach Seawall & Road Elevating Dec, 2017

The City of Miami Beach is spending $500 million to raise roads and seawalls. So far about 13% of the city has been raised 2 feet. With Sea Level Rise expected in as soon as 30 years to reach 2 feet, the City will have to start raising roads again. The City has only 58 miles of sea walls to get ready by then!