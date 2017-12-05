More Videos

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance 304

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance

Pause
Pelican spiders, ancient assassins that eat their own kind 123

Pelican spiders, ancient assassins that eat their own kind

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 111

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship 107

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship

Are flamingos Florida natives? 68

Are flamingos Florida natives?

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 44

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 12

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 279

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 253

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control 102

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control

The South Florida Water Management District released a video on their twitter account Monday showing a record breaking 17-foot-1-inch Burmese python that was caught by Jason Leon. South Florida Water Management District via Twitter
The South Florida Water Management District released a video on their twitter account Monday showing a record breaking 17-foot-1-inch Burmese python that was caught by Jason Leon. South Florida Water Management District via Twitter

Environment

Hunter shoots and bags a 17-foot Everglades python

By Jenny Staletovich

jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

December 05, 2017 01:38 PM

A snake hunter who holds the Florida record for the largest Burmese python ever captured got another trophy over the weekend when he snagged a 17-footer.

Jason Leon, a hunter participating in the South Florida Water Management District’s ongoing hunt, said he spotted the 132-pound female in South Miami-Dade in submerged water about 2:45 a.m., grabbed the snake and quickly shot her in the head. A smaller male python was nearby, he said, but was not captured.

“We’re going to find a 20-footer tonight,” Leon joked in a video posted Monday after bringing the snake to the district’s Homestead field office.

At 17 feet, one inch, district officials said, the snake breaks the hunt’s previous record length by two inches. Leon’s still unbroken 2013 state record stretched a slithery 18 feet, eight inches, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ramsey python
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his son Jack have been among the celebrities and politicians who have participated in the South Florida Water Management District hunt to draw attention to damage caused by the invasive snake.
South Florida Water Management District

The district hunt began in 2017 with a budget of $125,000 on state land in Miami-Dade County. It proved so successful that district officials extended it to Broward and Collier counties. So far, 738 snakes have been captured, with Leon among the most prolific hunters. In August, he helped bag the 500th snake in the ongoing hunt.

The invasive snakes started appearing in marshes in the 1980s and have adapted so well to the Everglades that scientists now consider them the top predator, outranking alligators. They have been blamed for driving down the population of small mammals, including marsh rabbits and raccoons, and may be affecting wading bird populations.

miccosukee python 15 foot female
Miccosukee Tribe wildlife officers have also captured snakes, including this 15-foot female, on tribal land. When weather cools, the snakes can often be found sunning on levees in the marshes.
Miccosukee Tribe of Florida

State and federal officials have wrestled with ways to control them, including using so-called Judas snakes to track them, snake-sniffing dogs and trained hunters from India. Hunters have removed more than 2,000 from Everglades National Park so far, but scientists believe that number represents just a fraction of the wild snakes. Hunts are not expected to dent the massive population, but are aimed at helping draw attention to the problem. The popular district hunt has attracted a parade of celebrities and politicians, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who featured a python dish on his cooking show.

The district pays hunters $8.10 an hour, plus a bounty for each snake, and plans to continue the hunt until its $125,000 budget runs out.

Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance 304

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance

Pause
Pelican spiders, ancient assassins that eat their own kind 123

Pelican spiders, ancient assassins that eat their own kind

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 111

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship 107

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship

Are flamingos Florida natives? 68

Are flamingos Florida natives?

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 44

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 12

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 279

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 253

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control 102

Miami-Dade tries new form of mosquito control

‘The hurricanes keep coming.’ That's why Florida homeowners need flood insurance

View More Video