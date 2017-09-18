A seawall area floods at Hammock Park last year during King Tide.
Environment

Will the arriving King Tide flood Miami streets again?

By David J. Neal

September 18, 2017 7:58 AM

Prepare to wake up to dry skies and flooded streets. Blame not Hurricane Maria, moseying her way west northwest. Put it all on the head the King.

Between Irma and, possibly, Maria, comes the return of King Tide, that ever higher seasonal water rising that happens when the sun, moon and Earth align. The first of eight crests over four days is 8:06 a.m. Monday and water was creeping into the usually dry, seaside areas a half-hour earlier.

Miami Beach, which saw its streets near the Venetian Causeway turn into, well, Little Venice before the citywide street-level raising and pump installation, issued an alert with a few reminders. Among them:

▪ The water picks up all manner of muck and mess. Clean yourself thoroughly if you have to slosh through it. Don’t let the kids play in it.

▪ Boaters remember — a rising tide lifts all boats, but sometimes that means there’s less room under the bridges for you and your boat.

▪ There could be stuff under the dark water you don’t see. Barefooting isn’t a good idea.

The tide will be high again at 8:33 p.m. Monday; Tuesday at 8:57 a.m. and 9:18 p.m.; Wednesday at 9:44 a.m. and 10:02 p.m.; and Thursday, 10:29 a.m. and 10:45 p.m.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

