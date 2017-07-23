Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
Oldest living manatee in captivity dies in ‘heartbreaking accident’

A day after celebrating his 69th birthday, Snooty, the oldest living manatee in captivity, has died, according to the South Florida Museum.

The Bradenton museum, which housed Snooty at its Parker Aquarium, announced the news Sunday via Twitter, saying the manatee died as the reuslt of an apparent accident. Three other manatees currently being rehabilitated at the museum were not harmed.

Snooty turned 69 on Friday, and the musuem honored him on Saturday with his annual birthday party.

“The South Florida Museum is deeply saddened to share the news that our beloved Snooty has died,” according to a statement on Facebook. “Snooty’s death was a heartbreaking accident and the circumstances are being investigated so we can be sure we know the full details of what happened. We know that our community and Snooty fans around the world share our grief. We will keep you updated as memorial plans develop.”

The reaction to the tragic news was quick via social media.

