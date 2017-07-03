Miami Beach doctor files lawsuit to stop mosquito spraying

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Everglades dealing with higher water levels than usual Pause 1:10 'Winnie the loggerhead' goes back to the sea 0:56 UM researchers seed coral reefs off Key Biscayne 1:28 New program encourages homeowners to go solar 1:30 Mosquito spraying explained using a Buffalo Turbine 1:30 Staying safe from mosquitoes this summer 1:35 A look inside the NWS's 'Hurricane Hunter' plane 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:53 Filtering the Ocean 0:43 How to avoid getting bit by a poisonous snake in South Florida Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A crowd gathered at Miami Beach City Hall to protest against the aerial spraying of the pesticide naled to combat the spread of the Zika virus on the island, Sept. 14, 2016. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

A crowd gathered at Miami Beach City Hall to protest against the aerial spraying of the pesticide naled to combat the spread of the Zika virus on the island, Sept. 14, 2016. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald