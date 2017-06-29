Record South Florida rain threatens Glades wildlife, sets stage for summer water woes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Everglades dealing with higher water levels than usual Pause 1:10 'Winnie the loggerhead' goes back to the sea 0:56 UM researchers seed coral reefs off Key Biscayne 1:28 New program encourages homeowners to go solar 1:30 Mosquito spraying explained using a Buffalo Turbine 1:30 Staying safe from mosquitoes this summer 1:35 A look inside the NWS's 'Hurricane Hunter' plane 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:53 Filtering the Ocean 0:43 How to avoid getting bit by a poisonous snake in South Florida Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Ron Bergeron took reporters on an airboat tour on Thursday, June 29, 2017 to draw attention to high water in the central Everglades. Water managers have begun daily inspections of a levee protecting Broward County.

