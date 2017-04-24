Florida Keys says goodbye to flesh-eating screw flies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Sick seagrass in Tuttle Basin Pause 1:06 What to do when you meet a python 0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades 3:07 Endangered Key deer in fight for survival against screwworms 1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screwworm in Key Deer 2:46 Monitoring Florida Bay 1:02 Washburn the pregnant manatee returns to Florida 2:03 Facts Matter 0:26 Protesters force police to retreat in Venezuela 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World screwworm. The screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish & Wildlife, in partnership with the Florida and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, are working hard to eradicate the Screwworm and keep it contained to the lower Keys. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com