March 30, 2017 5:11 PM

Rebounding Florida manatee no longer an ‘endangered’ species

By Jenny Staletovich

The manatee — for decades the poster mammal of environmental decline in Florida — is officially no longer an endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Thursday that the manatee will instead be designated “threatened” — a status change that reflects a boom in population over the last decade. In February, Florida wildlife managers released preliminary results of an annual count that recorded 6,620 manatees lumbering in the warm waters of Florida’s lagoons, springs and canals.

It was the third straight year the estimated population increased — a trend that federal wildlife managers point to as a sign of successful recovery for species that once numbered in the hundreds in Florida waters.

But environmental groups argue the rebound comes along with a growing number of manatee deaths, particularly from boat strikes, and that the manatee’s fate remains uncertain. There is, for instance, a growing trend by manatees to huddle in cooler winters waters in artificial habitats created by power plants. If those shut down, there could be major losses.

Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that despite the positive trends, natural habitat is still being developed and boats remains a primary threat. “Manatees are still in danger. With ongoing threats posed by boat strikes and habitat loss, we don’t support reducing protections through down-listing yet,” she said in a release.

Wildlife managers have said the change in status is largely symbolic and that the slow speed zones and other protections that have helped manatee recover will remain in place.

