Hey Florida, get ready for less perfect weather

Thank you, climate change. More bad news for South Florida.
Not only will 2016 go down as the third year in a row for record high temperatures across the globe, but places like South Florida will likely see a drop in mild weather, the kind of days with near perfect temperatures hovering between 64 and 86 degrees and little humidity.
A new study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Princeton University published Wednesday found that as the planet warms, the number of mild weather days should drop by 10 to 13 percent over the next century. The tropics can expect a sharper decline, with the hardest hit areas in Africa, Asia and South America — places where the economic peril linked to bad weather can be more treacherous — seeing 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather.
15 to 50
The decrease in the number of days of perfect weather in the tropics under climate change predictions.
The study was published the same day that NOAA climate scientists announced that 2016 will go down as the warmest year on record in the agency’s 137 years of record-keeping.
“Remarkably, this is the third consecutive year a new global annual temperature record has been set,” the agency reported.
Authors of the report said rather than focus on more rare weather extremes like flooding from sea rise that has hammered Miami Beach and could force millions across the state to flee, they wanted to look at "relatable weather" that the everyday Joe might better understand.
Good weather can also be an economic factor, with travel, construction and the movement of goods disrupted by extreme events.
“We believe improving the public understanding of how climate change will affect something as important as mild weather is an area ripe for more research,” NOAA scientist and co-author Sarah Kapnick said in a statement. “Predicting changes in mild weather is not only important to business and industry, but can also contribute to research on the future of physical and mental health, leisure and urban planning.”
If there are no changes in population distribution, people around the globe on average will have 11 fewere days a year per person of good weather, they found. On the upside, people who live in colder latitudes with bad weather - hello Cleveland - can expect to see an increase in mild weather.
