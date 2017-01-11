Sterile screwworms to be released on Florida mainland in effort to prevent outbreak

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing' Pause

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins