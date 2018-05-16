In new survey, this 112-year-old university ranks as Florida's best online college

Considering an online college?
In 2016, the State University System of Florida announced its goal of delivering 40 percent of its total undergraduate credit hours through online education by 2025.
But how to choose?
Here's one guide: Online Colleges cobbled data from The National Center for Education Statistics' Integrated Postsecondary Data System to create a list of the 10 best online colleges in Florida.
The results, released Wednesday, use measuring sticks such as tuition costs, acceptance rates and number of programs offered. The survey also provides rankings for all 50 states. Gators fans should be happy.
Top 10 Florida Online Colleges
1. University of Florida. The Gainesville school was ranked highest, in part because online students at UF have access to many career-oriented resources, like virtual career fairs, that can help them plan for and work toward a career while they are enrolled in their online courses, according to Online Colleges.
2. University of Central Florida.
3. Nova Southeastern University.
4. Saint Leo University.
5. University of South Florida.
6. Keiser University.
7. Florida International University.
8. Florida State University.
9. Florida National University.
10. Florida Atlantic University.
