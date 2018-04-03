Four students win Junior League of Miami scholarships

Miami-Dade County students Telkevia Mackey, Andrea Llamas Sanchez, Lourdes Tatem and Christy Curras were named the 2018 Junior League of Miami Scholarship recipients.
The Junior League of Miami is a women’s organization that was created by Mary Harriman, a social activist, to empower the women, children and families of Miami to conquer challenges and build a united community. Lubby Navarro, a Miami-Dade County School Board member, proposed that recipients of the Junior League of Miami Scholarship be recognized for their achievement, and the board approved.
Scholastic Art and Writing Awards
Triniti Wade, 17, of the School for Advanced Studies received the Gold Medal Portfolio and a $10,000 scholarship for her writing portfolio submission in the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards in March.
Triniti’s award-winning portfolio, Cherry Seeds, featured a mixture of poetry, script, a personal essay and short story, and a flash fiction that were based on her personal experiences as a black girl growing up in Miami-Dade County. Her portfolio is now on display in the Art.Write.Now 2018 National Exhibition in New York City, and she will be honored on June 7 at Carnegie Hall, as part of a week-long celebration in the city.
Nautilus Middle School
Jonathan Tamen, an eighth-grade student at Nautilus Middle School, placed first in the 2018 Holocaust Reflection Contest, hosted by Nova Southeastern University and the Holocaust Learning and Education Fund.
Jonathan wrote, edited and produced a five-minute video called “The Silent Hero,” which told the story of Nicholas Winton, an Englishman that rescued 669 Jewish children from Czechoslovakia during World War II. He won $500 for his teacher, $500 for his school, and $1,000 for himself.
In addition to Jonathan, local winners included Jennifer Juarez of Terra Environmental Research Institute; Madison Creevay of Barbara Goleman Senior High School; Olivia Lobaina and Christopher Rodriguez of Florida Christian School; and Sophia Irias of Florida Christian School.
Doral Academy Preparatory School
Jaedon Whyte of Doral Academy Preparatory School placed first in the Florida State MATHCOUNTS Competition last month at The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.
Jaedon will travel to Washington, D.C., from May 12-15 to compete in nationals.
In addition to this win, Doral Academy’s math team placed fourth overall and included Amanda Miyares, Steven Diaz, Alberto Alvarez, Veronica Alvarez and Jaedon.
Sunset Elementary School
Christopher Page, 9, of Sunset Elementary School was recently named the 2018 State of Florida Chess Champion after his performance in the Florida Chess Association’s 2018 Florida State Scholastic Championship in Orlando.
As a South Florida native, Christopher has been studying chess for five years and competed with students in kindergarten to third grade and won a trophy and $250. He will represent Florida in the 2018 National Elementary Championship on May 11 – 13 in Nashville, TN at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.
