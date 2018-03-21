Miami’s big art museum is giving a gift to local schoolkids — free admission

Got a kid who loves learning but money’s a bit tight?
Pérez Art Museum Miami, through grant funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Schools Program, created the PAMM Student Pass. Miami-Dade County Public School students in grades K-12 can get free admission to the downtown Miami museum anytime they want to visit.
The students can also bring one adult guest to the museum with them and that guardian doesn’t have to pay admission.
There are, naturally, stipulations and an enrollment process.
Students must be attending a Miami-Dade County Public School in grades K-12. The accompanying adult only gets in free if they are with the pass holder at the visit.
Students, or parents, can apply for a PAMM Student Pass via the link in their M-DCPS online portal or fill in the application at PAMM’s front desk during regular museum hours.
The PAMM Student Passes expire on Aug. 31 every year and children can re-enroll for another free year on Sept. 1, but only if they are still attending a Miami-Dade public school.
The passes are just about access. They do not include museum membership benefits such as early admission to special exhibitions or discounts in the PAMM Shop and at Verde.
