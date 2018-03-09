7th grader had a funny feeling about her math teacher. What she found got him fired.

42 She won the Miami Herald Spelling Bee with this word Pause

44 Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is not in favor of arming teachers with firearms

171 Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

106 Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

141 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

76 Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is not in favor of arming teachers with firearms

58 Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

90 Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts

44 Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns'