College graduation, such as for these FIU students, gets greeted with glee before the student loan payments start. CARL JUSTE THE MIAMI HERALD

Education

Florida college students sure love their sugar daddies, website says

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 08, 2018 02:26 PM

Some college students deal with the financial realities of getting a college education by getting a sugar daddy. And a website that facilitates these arrangements says that four Florida universities, the most of any state, ranked among 2017’s best growth schools in students using this method.

SeekingArrangement.com’s list of Top 20 schools in new site members says Florida International University came in ninth among new sign-ups in 2017 with 220. Behind FIU is Florida State (No. 11, 202), University of South Florida (No. 13, 176) and University of Central Florida (No. 17, 169).

In a classic sugar daddy (or mama) relationship, the older person gives the younger person money for bills, housing, clothes and/or personal grooming and gets companionship to whatever level the two of them agree. It might be just meals.

As student debt default gets projected as possibly causing the next economic crisis, tuition turns into a more prominent concern than rent. Ergo, SeekingArrangement.com’s section called “Sugar Baby University” that immediately smacks a visitor with a national student debt clock.

Maybe hot schools’ costs are rising more rapidly than others. The list’s bookends were No. 1 Arizona State’s 352 and No. 20 Northern Arizona’s 146, with University of Arizona’s 179 coming in at No. 12. Also, sweltering Texas contributed No. 5 University of Texas (246) and No. 7 Texas State (240).

New York University leads in total members, with 1,529.

The site claims a membership of over two million following a 66 percent jump in 2017.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

