Sick and desperate after storm, Puerto Rican teacher’s odyssey ends in Miami classroom

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami. Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami.