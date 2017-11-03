It weighs less than a book and can stop a bullet. It’s a backpack option at Miami school.

More Videos 3:26 These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Pause 0:39 Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride 0:49 Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School 6:15 Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue 1:17 School district test run bus fleet before start of school 0:12 UNC's Davie Poplar scene of fire and explosion 2:15 Spoelstra provides updates on Whiteside, Johnson 1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34 Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season 2:01 Scenes from Sayfullo Saipov’s New Jersey neighborhood Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts

Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts