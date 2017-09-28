UM’s new five-story hospital is just for practice

More Videos 1:40 Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary Pause 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 0:57 Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 2:12 The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 3:40 Marlins president David Samson gives farewell press conference 0:27 Three dead after 100-story fall at TV tower 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 1:40 Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital Associate Professor of Clinical, Deborah Salani speaks to the media about the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital dedication and opening ceremony. The five-story, 41,000-square-foot, fully equipped facility is uniquely designed to replicate the actual flow of activities in a real-world hospital, a primary care clinic, and home health settings, and to simulate a fully functioning health care system. Associate Professor of Clinical, Deborah Salani speaks to the media about the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital dedication and opening ceremony. The five-story, 41,000-square-foot, fully equipped facility is uniquely designed to replicate the actual flow of activities in a real-world hospital, a primary care clinic, and home health settings, and to simulate a fully functioning health care system. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

